Commissioners postpone first reading on Washington County, VA courthouse relocation

Washington County, Virginia Commissioners decided to postpone the first reading of what could be a potential move for the county’s courthouse.

The decision to defer the first reading is due to the absence of two county commissioners at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Leaders said the want a full board present to discuss the issue.

The county’s most cost-effective plan would be to renovate the former K-Mart property in Abingdon.

That option would still require multiple readings and a referendum by county voters.

