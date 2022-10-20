BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners on Thursday night approved selling the former Colonial Heights Middle School property to Lakeway Christian Schools.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, clears the Board of Education to enter into a purchase agreement with Lakeway.

The school board put the former school up for auction last month. The week-long online auction produced two bids: Lakeway’s $2.3 million offer and a $2,275,000 bid by Kingsport City Schools.

The Board of Education approved Lakeway’s bid on Tuesday.

Britt Stone, head of schools for Lakeway’s Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Boones Creek Christian Academy, described to News Channel 11 what the school system plans to do with the old middle school.

“We will use that just as an expanded campus for our middle school, high school, some elementary classes will be there until our brand new campus off Exit 56 at Tri-Cities Crossing opens in a couple of years and then that campus will be our elementary school long term,” Stone said.

Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said Tuesday that he hoped to close the sale within the next 60 days.