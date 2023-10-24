WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Commission approved a resolution to fund the creation of a new EMS and fire station in Telford.

On Monday, commissioners unanimously approved the resolution to fund up to $750,000 in capital project funds for the new station.

The funding was approved for fiscal year 2023-24.

The resolution states the funding was requested by Washington County EMS Chief and Executive Director Dan Wheeley in order to replace the existing EMS Station 5 in Telford. The current station was described in the resolution as an “old metal building that is not only deteriorating but is small and no longer meets the needs of EMS.”

Washington County EMS hopes the new station, which will be located adjacent to the existing one on Highway 11E across from a flea market, will provide extra living space for employees and will allow for a supervisor to be present, enhancing coverage in the Telford area.

The approved resolution states the old EMS station will be used for storage and could also serve as a training facility in the future.

Wheeley stated in the resolution that the new station would allow EMS to better serve people in Telford, Limestone and those who live near the Washington County Industrial Park with the addition of a fire engine.

The fire engine would be provided by the Limestone Fire Department, Wheeley stated in a letter to the Washington County Public Safety Committee on Oct. 2. Wheeley also wrote that a previous study conducted a few years prior had identified the Telford area as one in need of more fire coverage.

The resolution states Washington County EMS has already invested more than $162,000 into the project after purchasing the land and paying for construction documents and engineering fees.

Prior to the full county commission approving the resolution for funding, both the Washington County Public Safety Committee and Budget Committee approved and recommended the resolution for passage.