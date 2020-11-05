Commission to consider beer license for Johnson City Cracker Barrel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Commissioners are set to discuss a beer license for the Cracker Barrel on Boones Creek Road at their meeting Thursday night.

According to an agenda summary for Thursday’s meeting, “A report has been received from the Legal Department finding no disqualifying factors.”

In October, the Knoxville Beer Board approved alcohol sales for four Cracker Barrel locations in that area.

The Johnson City Commission meeting will be held virtually Thursday night and begins at 6 p.m.

