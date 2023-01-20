JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After narrowly passing a rezoning request for a potential coffee shop along North Roan Street earlier in January, the Johnson City Commission ultimately shot the request down.

Commissioners met Thursday night and heard a second reading of the rezoning request. The request had asked that the property, located directly across North Roan from the Indian Trail Middle School athletic fields, be rezoned from R-2 (Low Density Residential) to B-1 (Neighborhood Business).

During a presentation from the planning commission, images of the proposed Coble Coffee shop and its traffic plan were presented, along with opinions provided by Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett, Indian Trail’s principal and the school’s assigned school resource officer. All three stated that they believed the rezoning and addition of the coffee shop would only add to traffic issues near the school and asked that a traffic light be added regardless of the commission’s decision.

The planning commission concluded its presentation by stating that its official recommendation regarding the rezoning was to deny the request, despite recommending approval on the first reading.

The public was then invited to share their opinions with the commission before the vote. Residents of the area around Indian Trail voiced their agreement with the planning commission, echoing traffic concerns in the area during school hours.

“That’s a terrible location for a specifically a drive-thru business that is going to necessitate traffic in order to be successful,” said Brad Batt, who lives in the area. “While I applaud small business owners, this is just a bad location sandwiched in between two subdivisions where kids cross the road as well before and after school.”

Commissioner Joe Wise said that he had previously voted to advance the rezoning request on its first reading but had several questions he wanted answered before final approval.

“For those of us that voted, we did so as much to get to public hearing and to get questions answered related to a number of these questions,” Wise said. “I will tell you that I am opposed to the request, in part because I think B-1 is intended for a neighborhood business, and a neighborhood business is a business you walk to the end of your street to.”

Wise went on to say a drive-thru-style business does not seem to fit the mold of B-1 due to the reliance on vehicle traffic. Commissioner John Hunter agreed saying that while a coffee business in a different area near a different school may work, the five lanes of North Roan present a much more complicated situation.

Wise made the motion to deny the request, and it was seconded by Commissioner Jenny Brock, who was one of the two to vote “no” on the rezoning request’s first reading.

“I just don’t think this is the right spot,” Mayor Todd Fowler said. “I would love to find a spot just north of there to have this same thing right before you get to Indian Trail, not right across the street from it.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request. You can watch the full meeting online by clicking here.