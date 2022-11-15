JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners moved forward with the proposed “Keebler Annexation” on Tuesday evening.

The City Commission unanimously approved on first reading the annexation request as well as a plan of services for 135 acres off Suncrest Drive in Gray, which could become the future site of over 300 single-family homes and over 100 townhomes.

“We’ve gone through a period of time in East Tennessee where we haven’t seen a lot of new subdivision development,” Mayor Joe Wise said. “So we’ve gone from virtually no new subdivision construction to now a number of these requests and they’re fairly large in scale.”

However, some commissioners did express concerns.

“These sorts of annexation requests are going to impact public safety, they’re going to impact public works, they’re going to impact water and sewer, they have implications for schools,” Wise said. “And so we have to evaluate them because a little bit here puts pressure somewhere else.”

How the proposed development will impact traffic in the area is another factor that will be considered.

“The developer, assuming the annexation goes through and this development happens, is going to have to work with the state, the city and the county to try to figure out different traffic solutions and get those roads up to standard to accommodate the influx of traffic,” planner Peyton Voirin said.

Commissioners are also considering a new zoning code for the property.

The proposed annexation will need to be approved on two more readings to become final. The second reading is expected on Dec. 1. The third reading and a public hearing are set for Dec. 15. However, commissioners said they may have another meeting to better understand the new zoning classification, which means it could extend into January.

If approved, the development would be done in phases and would take years to complete.