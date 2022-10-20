BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners approved a motion Thursday night to temporarily halt changes regarding campers at the county’s Observation Knob Park.

Commissioner Hershel Glover made a motion to maintain “the status quo of all campers” at Observation Knob for 75 days until all interviews and investigations related to the park are reviewed.

After a discussion about what authority the commission has over the park, commissioners approved Glover’s motion with 19 voting in favor, one against and four abstaining.

County Attorney Dan Street said that based on statute, a past resolution, and the principle of separation of powers, he believed the county commission does not have the power to get involved in the day-to-day operation of the park.

Mayor Richard Venable said issues with the park may be resolved within 75 days.

“The brakes have already been put on,” Venable said. “So, we don’t have to have 75 days, we might not need 75 days. We’re going to resolve this very quickly, I can tell you.”

Venable also said that a controversial plan to move some campers to a new location in the park by the end of the month has been pushed back.

Long-term campers at Observation Knob have voiced concerns about recent changes made at the park.