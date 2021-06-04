Commission approves opening up Johnson City Farmer’s Market vendor capacity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When the Johnson City Farmer’s Market opens Saturday morning, you may notice more vendors.

That is because the Johnson City Commission told farmer’s market leaders that social distancing rules no longer have to be followed.

“We feel very strongly that our market brings a lot of value to the folks downtown,” said Linda Evans with the farmer’s market. “It’s not just a place where the producers and all of our vendors, it’s just where we come and sell whatever we have. It’s a place where we interact with the community.”

Vendors have been limited to 50% capacity since the market reopened amid the pandemic.