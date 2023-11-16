JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners approved a lease agreement that will allow the police department to open a substation downtown.

The substation will be located inside the Downtown Centre building, which is owned by the Johnson City Development Authority.

The lease is for a small section of the 38,000-square-foot building that once housed Northeast State Community College’s Johnson City campus.

Downtown Centre (Photo: WJHL)

The substation will not only be used by patrol officers, but the city’s homeless outreach coordinator will also work out of the space.

Under the lease agreement, the city will pay $1 annually for the space.