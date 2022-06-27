JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners moved forward with transferring the ownership of a historic former courthouse building to the City of Johnson City.

On Monday, commissioners approved the conveyance of the Ashe Street courthouse to the city but said the building must be open for public use.

“Putting that in the city’s hand and letting them manage it since it affects basically the city there and all the residents of the Tree Streets,” commissioner Ken Huffine said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to take an old building and revitalize it and keep our history alive and vibrant in the county.”

The historic building is an important piece of the West Walnut Street redevelopment project.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball said last month that the building will become the street’s business hub.