MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County commissioners on Monday appointed local attorney Julie Canter as interim general sessions and juvenile court judge following the resignation of Perry Stout.

Canter has been a practicing attorney for 17 years with experience in both criminal and civil litigation. She is also a former prosecutor.

Stout resigned last month but said he planned to run for re-election in 2024.

The head of Tennessee’s Board of Judicial Conduct said Stout seeking to return to the bench “reveals a stunning lack of understanding of the harm he has caused to himself as a jurist, to court employees, to the judiciary, and to public trust and confidence in the administration of justice.”

In a letter, Dee Gay said the board was preparing to initiate formal charges against the judge based on two investigations. One involved an alleged sexual encounter with a county employee inside the courthouse. The other was about Stout allegedly socializing with two people who had cases before him and failing to disclose personal relationships.

Julie Canter (left) is sworn in as interim judge. (Photo: WJHL)

Canter told News Channel 11 that she doesn’t think the judge’s actions were “representative of the good people in Johnson County.”

“I would like the opportunity to make a positive impact and restore honor to the position,” Canter said.

“I think it’s important to be fair and impartial and treat each and every citizen with respect and dignity and to follow the rules of ethics that judges are in fact, supposed to follow and I think that’s vital.”

Canter will serve the remainder of Stout’s term through the 2024 election, which she plans to run in.

“This is something I do plan on seeking out on a more permanent basis, I don’t just plan on just essentially doing the job only on an interim basis,” she said. “I certainly would want to run in the election and seek the confidence of the voters in Johnson County.”

Canter is a native of Johnson County.