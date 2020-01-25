Commercial realtor weighs in on what can be done to former Boones Creek Middle School building

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A decades-old former middle school in Washington County, Tennessee is up for sale.

The former Boones Creek Middle School site is on the market with a $2 million asking price.

But the question remains: what can be done with the building?

PREVIOUS: Former Boones Creek School building soon will go on the market with $2 million asking price

Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary said he hopes the building will sell for the original asking price.

The revenue from the sale will go into the Washington County Board of Education budget. The inter-local agreement connected with the Jonesborough K-12 school project calls for the sale of certain surplus properties that the Board of Education owns and to put that money back into capital projects, according to Flanary.

“We’ve got a million-and-a-half square feet under our roof in Washington County,” Flanary said. “These buildings are in constant need of maintenance and improvement and overhaul, repair and renovation and these things are expensive.”

The sale of the building will also take expensive operating costs off the BOE’s hands.

“$8,440 a month in costs to keep that building empty,” Flanary said, “that doesn’t include the trips that our maintenance personnel make out there just to keep an eye on it.”

Realty Trust Group Senior Vice President Hank Carr said its location and the 11 acres of land it sits on makes it an interesting piece of property.

“When you look in the market, are there a lot of 60,000 square foot opportunities to do something or anything with? And the answer to that is, there’s really not,” Carr said.

Carr said buyers could find a number of uses for it, including turning it into apartments and condos.

“It could be a multi-family property, it could be a call center-type property, it could be an office-type property,” he said.

However, Carr could not say whether he believes the building would sell at it’s current $2 million dollar price tag.

“I think it will all come down to what kind of uses it can be converted to and that will have a big bearing on what the ultimate price will be because the renovations are going to be significant and that will change based on the type of use,” he said.

Carr said he thinks the sale will eventually be successful, but it will take some time.