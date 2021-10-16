Coming Up Today: Weekend events press on despite rain

(WJHL) – There are several events still available Saturday despite the drenching that the region is seeing this weekend.

Looking at Storm Team 11’s forecast for the weekend, several areas around the Tri-Cities are receiving the rain predicted Friday night.

While the wet weather can put a damper on some events, several in the region are still on and looking forward to the clear skies predicted in the evening.

Cars For Kidneys Car Show

What: Fundraiser car show to benefit local teen in need of a kidney transplant

When: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Parking lot located at 1860 Volunteer Pkwy. in Bristol, Tennessee.

Cost: Donation for entry

Look Out For: Food Trucks, Vendors, Classic Cars

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch

What: Storytelling festival with crafts, foods and activities for the whole family

When: Oct. 16, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site located at 2620 South Roan St.

Cost: $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for members

Look Out For: Folk Lore, Apple Cider, Site Tours

Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival

What: Fall Festival featuring local produce, fall activities and a pumpkin carving competition

When: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN

Cost: Free entry

Look Out For: Local flowers, Coffee and Tea, Seasonal Produce

Kingsport Wine and Whiskey