Coming Up Today: Weekend events press on despite rain

(WJHL) – There are several events still available Saturday despite the drenching that the region is seeing this weekend.
Looking at Storm Team 11’s forecast for the weekend, several areas around the Tri-Cities are receiving the rain predicted Friday night.
While the wet weather can put a damper on some events, several in the region are still on and looking forward to the clear skies predicted in the evening.
- What: Fundraiser car show to benefit local teen in need of a kidney transplant
- When: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Parking lot located at 1860 Volunteer Pkwy. in Bristol, Tennessee.
- Cost: Donation for entry
- Look Out For: Food Trucks, Vendors, Classic Cars
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch
- What: Storytelling festival with crafts, foods and activities for the whole family
- When: Oct. 16, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site located at 2620 South Roan St.
- Cost: $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for members
- Look Out For: Folk Lore, Apple Cider, Site Tours
Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival
- What: Fall Festival featuring local produce, fall activities and a pumpkin carving competition
- When: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
- Cost: Free entry
- Look Out For: Local flowers, Coffee and Tea, Seasonal Produce
- What: Local and regional spirit tasting with live performance by Jeff Lane
- When: Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
- Cost: $100 VIP tasting, $50 wine tasting
- Look Out For: Moonshine, Food Pairings, Live Music