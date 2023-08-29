JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Comedy Central’s award-winning comedian Paul Ogata will perform at East Tennessee State University on Sept. 9, all for a good cause.

The university announced on Tuesday that funds raised from the comedy show will go toward Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit founded by ETSU alumnus Yaroslav (Yaro) Hnatusko and his brother.

The goal is to raise $18,000 at the show, which the nonprofit will use to ship two 40-foot containers with humanitarian supplies from the United States to Ukraine.

Joining Ogata on stage includes Minori Hinds, Keith Marcell and Mason Guidry. Yaro and Gary Jackson of Hip to Be Square Comedy will emcee the show.

The benefit show is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. in the D.P. Culp Student Center.

General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $50 and include a post-show meet and greet with the comedians. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

According to ETSU, since Feb. 2022, Yaro has allocated more than $2 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian communities. For more information on the nonprofit, Restore Ukraine, click here.