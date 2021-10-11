‘Comedy and Confections’ to bring laughs to Bristol for a good cause

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local comedy club has a tempting offer for Saturday night: dessert, drinks and a healthy dose of laugher all to benefit a local medical center.

Blue Ridge Comedy Club will host “Comedy & Confections” on Oct. 16, and attendees can look forward to sweets from Blackbird Bakery, two drink vouchers and a main performance from Shawn Carter.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to find parking on State Street nearby.

Each ticket is $50, and all proceeds will be given to the Bristol Regional Speech and Hearing Center. To purchase tickets and receive vouchers for the show, visit here.