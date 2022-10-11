JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee-born, Grammy-nominated comedian with multiple specials on Netflix and Comedy Central is coming to Johnson City next year.

Nate Bargatze will make the final stop of his “The Be Funny Tour” at Freedom Hall at 7 p.m. on April 14, 2023, according to his website.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. online. Anyone hoping to get tickets can set a reminder either by email or text message through the city of Johnson City.

Bargatze will also be stopping in Roanoke in November 2022 and Chattanooga in January 2023. To see all of the tour’s stops, click here.

Originally from Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has gained notoriety after several specials like “The Greatest Average American,” “The Tennessee Kid” and “Full Time Magic.”

“The Greatest Average American” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album in the 64th Grammy Awards.