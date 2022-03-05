GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a transformer fire in Greeneville damaged Comcast communication lines, the company reports that thousands are seeing internet outages across the region.

Xfinity, a subsidiary of Comcast and a main provider of local internet, TV and phone service reports over 2,500+ separate outages within just the zip code 37604. Outages have been reported across multiple counties and states, including as far north as Appalachia, Virginia.

“Comcast is experiencing a significant service disruption due to a fire that damaged electrical and broadband lines,” said Sara Walker, senior director of Comcast public relations in Tennessee. “This has impacted several thousand customers in parts of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

One emergency agency impacted by the incident said they’re concerned that outages like the one seen Saturday have the potential to cost lives.

“A lot of people in our area, a few thousand actually rely on Comcast phone service as a bundle package with their internet,” an Appalachia Fire Department (AFD) Company 3 spokesperson said. “When the service goes down, residents have no phone service and many people in our fire district do not have cell phone coverage.”

Without cell coverage and with no way to reach out, AFD staff said many residents are left with no options in an emergency. Last year, an AFD spokesperson said the cost of that risk became painfully clear.

“We need to address the lack of cell coverage,” the AFD spokesperson said. “We lost an infant back last summer in a fire because the residents of Exeter could not call for help.”

During the most recent outage, the AFD released a community alert that told residents to make a plan for contacting others or 911 in the event of an emergency. The alert was intended to prevent events like last year, where Kentucky station WKYT reported an Exeter 8-month-old was lost to a housefire before crews arrived.

“Our crews have been on-site working to restore services since early this morning,” Walker said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and hope to have services restored before this evening.”