JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities business has announced that it will be closing its doors for good.

The Columbian Coffee Exchange posted to Facebook to say that due to rising costs, and the inability to find staff, they will be closing.

The company says that many small businesses are struggling to survive in the current economy.

“Colombian Coffee has brought us many friendships that we will take with us. Our customers became family, and we will miss each one of you all,” the company writes in the post.

The post adds that their truck will still make appearances in local festivals, and concludes by thanking customers for their business over the last three years.