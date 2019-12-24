Colonial Heights family thanks ‘anonymous angel’ for $100 gift card on Christmas Eve

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Colonial Heights family is grateful for a little extra spending money this festive season thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Jordan family was doing some last-minute holiday shopping at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive when a kind stranger handed each Robert and Kristen Jordan a $50 gift card.

The parents of four young kids say this is a very big blessing at Christmastime because they had recently moved to a home in the Colonial Heights area.

“I was standing there looking for last-minute gifts and stuff like that for the kids and as I was standing there, there was a man, came up and I thought it was an associate at Walmart and he came up and he said, ‘hey bud, how about a $50 gift certificate, gift card?’ And I said okay,” Robert Jordan told News Channel 11.

By the time Jordan realized what had just happened, the man had already dropped the gift card in his hand and was shaking it.

“He shook my hand and he said ‘God bless, that’s all it takes,’ and he walked off,” Jordan added. “He didn’t say his name, he didn’t say anything, he walked off.”

Jordan quickly called his wife who was in a different section of the store and told her to look out for the man and thank him if she saw him.

“You need to find that man and give him a hug or go up there and tell him ‘thank you,'” he said.

Kristen Jordan eventually found the man to thank him, but did not expect the kindness to persist.

“Took me forever to find him, but I found him and chased after him and told him how much we appreciate it, that we had four kids of our own and we were tight on money this year, just moving and everything, so I said we really appreciate it, you don’t know how much this has blessed us,” Kristen Jordan explained.

Kristen, Grayson, Robert and Khristian Jordan want to thank the “anonymous angel” who gave them two gift cards totaling $100 in value today at the Colonial Heights Walmart! @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/pYqHnwE5ax — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 24, 2019

The man turned to Jordan and said: “Well, how about another one?”

“So he gave me a gift card and then I just gave him a big ole hug,” Jordan said.

The Jordans are the parents of Khristian, Grayson, Carsen, and Micah.

“We’re working-class people, you know, it means everything to us,” Robert Jordan said.

He added that the anonymous man did not mention a church, group or organization for which he might have been donating.

“He didn’t mention his name, he doesn’t want recognition,” Robert Jordan said.

“It was definitely a blessing, and I like to call him the anonymous angel because God knows we needed it,” Kristen Jordan added. “He helps out in mysterious ways.”

The family hopes by sharing their message of receiving this much-needed blessing, people might be more kind to others around them during the hustle and bustle of the holidays