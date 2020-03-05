Collection drive for Middle Tennessee tornado victims has great turn out for day 1

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tri-Cities community never shies away from an opportunity to give back. People across the Tri-Cities are looking for a way to help the Middle Tennessee tornado victims.

One of the relief efforts that is happening is one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Items are being collected in a Food City tractor-trailer, which will then take the donations to Nashville at the end of this week.

“It’s the Volunteer State. We’re all family. We’re all family and no matter what happens, we’re all God’s children. We should give, even if you have very little to give. I just think it’s great that– just to share. To help one another all that we can,” Diana White told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun.

Many Northeast Tennesseans were counting their blessings, a day after deadly tornadoes swept through the middle of the state, killing at least 25 people.

“By the grace of God, it could have been me. I have family down there, and I just felt like they needed the help,” Nathan Taylor said.

For some, it hit too close to home.

“My daughter has experienced it in Florida with Hurricane Michael, in Panama City. There were so many people that gave and was there for them. She was a college student at the time of the hurricane. She was actually homeless. It’s good to give back and it’s good to know that people care no matter where you give back,” White said.

Things like bottled water, non-perishable food items and toiletries are being accepted in the tractor-trailer. A large need is cleaning supplies.

Jerry Caldwell said, “Things that when you think of, if there was a disaster or big mess that you needed to clean up, and people were also homeless, what would you need?”

Jerry Caldwell is the general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. He said the outpouring of support on the drive’s first day, has been overwhelming.

“The great thing about this area is when something happens, they are the first ones to respond,” Caldwell said. “We’re all called to take care of each other and the folks in Middle Tennessee are really just our neighbors. If something happened to us, we know they would want to step up and want to help, so this is an opportunity for us to step up and help.”

Director of the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, Claudia Byrd, said people began showing up within hours of the announcement for the drive.

“We have been amazed. We know that we live in a very generous philanthropic community. I know that first hand. People had just gotten the word out in less than 12 hours. People have been car after car showing up,” Byrd said.

The collection drive continues Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tractor-trailer will head to Holy Rosary Church, in Nashville Saturday to drop off the items.