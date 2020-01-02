Coeburn, Va. man to serve one year in prison following domestic violence incident

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- A Southwest Virginia man was sentenced on Thursday following a domestic incident in June 2019.

Gary Lyle Hudson, 57, was found guilty Thursday in Wise County Circuit court of strangulation, destruction of property, and preventing a victim from calling emergency services.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2019 when Hudson was reportedly intoxicated and became violent with the victim.

Thursday’s news release detailed the incident saying in part, “During the attack, Hudson hit the victim in the face and grabbed her around the neck. Hudson choked the victim against her will and without her consent, impeding the blood circulation or respiration of the victim. Hudson also destroyed an internet modem and threw the victim’s cell phone into the woods to prevent her from calling 911 or emergency services.”

Officials said Hudson was scheduled to face a jury trial starting January 2 but that he entered a plea of guilty under the Alford rule before the trial began.

The court sentenced Hudson to six years behind bars with five of those years suspended.

Hudson remains in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.