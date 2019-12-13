Coeburn, Va. man enters Alford plea in infant’s death, set to be sentenced in March

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- A Coeburn, Virginia man was found guilty Friday in the death of a seven-week-old child.

Nicholas Logan Plaster, 22, of Coeburn, Virginia, was found guilty of Felony Murder in the Wise County Circuit Court.

Plaster entered a plea under the Alford rule, meaning he did not admit guilt but he did admit there was enough evidence to convict.

Investigators said Plaster admitted to dropping the baby numerous times. The child died on June 4th.

Plaster now faces a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars.

A judge will sentence Plaster on March 3, 2020.

