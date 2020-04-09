Coeburn man sentenced to 2+ years for attacking stranger, other crimes

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A Coeburn man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for a variety of crimes, including attacking a stranger.

A judge sentenced Antwain Timothy James Hale, 38 of Coeburn, to nine years and six months in prison with seven years and four months suspended.

Hale was convicted of multiple charges, including strangulation, assault, and possession of methamphetamine, stemming from three separate incidents.

Investigators say Hale randomly attacked a woman who was visiting from out of town in August of 2019. In an unrelated incident that same month, he was accused of struggling with police officers who were investigating a complaint that he was under the influence at a gas station in St. Paul.

Wise County deputies also found methamphetamine on Hale in October 2018.

Hale remains housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield and is awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.