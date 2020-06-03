Coeburn man sentenced to 15 years for child’s death

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of his seven-week-old child.

A Wise County court on Wednesday sentenced Nicholas Logan Plaster, 22 of Coeburn, to 25 years with 10 years suspended plus 10 years of probation following his release.

Plaster was convicted of one count of felony murder on December 13, 2019.

An investigation was launched in June 2019 when the unresponsive child was taken to a hospital in Norton, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Plaster admitted to dropping the baby numerous times while feeding her and playing video games at the same time.

“Plaster admitted that he forgot the baby was on his lap and that he dropped her onto the ground,” said the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in a news release.

Investigators also say Plaster tested positive for marijuana at the hospital on the night the child was brought in and later admitted to drinking a significant amount of alcohol in the hours before the child died.

Plaster remain jailed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield and is awaiting transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.