Coca-Cola caravan stops in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The iconic Coca-Cola caravan is in the Tri-Cities to celebrate the holidays.

The caravan brought some familiar faces to Food City stores, including the famous Coca-Cola polar bear and Santa Claus.

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is set up at the N State of Franklin Food City. Next stop is the Abingdon location this evening 🎅 @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/VS1O4uf7T9 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) November 24, 2021

The first stop was made at the North State of Franklin location Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s something great that we can do for our customers and with our customers you know just to see the smile on the kids faces and see them having fun with the stuff we’ve got out here today,” Jason Johnson, a manager at the Food City said. “I feel very very appreciative to be a part of that.”

Hot cocoa, cider and popcorn samples were on the menu.

The caravan will be in Abingdon Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cook Street Food City location.