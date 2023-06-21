JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Underprivileged children in Johnson City were given hundreds of shoes and backpacks Wednesday.

Children at Coalition for Kids received 250 pairs of shoes and had their feet washed by volunteers. The children in the program had their feet sized to make sure their pair fit.

“Our kids don’t just go get new shoes,” said Coalition for Kids Executive Director Randy Hensley. “It’s a pretty big deal. 84 percent of my families earn less than $20,000 annually. So in my world, that’s why we’re free. That’s why we are a free after-school program and summer program.”

The event was made possible by a partnership between Samaritan’s Feet, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Petro’s and Food City.

The backpacks given to the children contained socks, hygiene kits and an encouraging message.