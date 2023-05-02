JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City nonprofit held a luncheon that raised funds leaders say are crucial in order to continue serving local children.

Coalition for Kids (C4K) held the event Tuesday to acquire funding and resources that will be put to use providing a safe place for children to grow emotionally, physically and educationally after school. The organization provides help with homework, music lessons, meals, athletic opportunities and programs for children from domestic situations.

“These luncheons are huge to us,” said C4K executive director Randy Hensley. “Not only do they give us the opportunity to bring resources, funds together, they give us the ability to bring hundreds of people into one moment at our facility, let them see our place. And not only that, let them hear the vision of where we’re going, what’s been going on, how God has blessed us and how we want to go forward.”

Hensley said without events like Tuesday’s luncheon, the non-profit would lose operations in several schools.

During the event, C4K leaders announced the nonprofit has grown in number of both staff and children.

“Today, we’ve announced that we’re going to be over 800 kids a day by September this year,” said Hensley. “And having grown from 40 staff three years ago to 110 staff this next school year is absolutely thrilling to be able to say, ‘look what’s going on in East Tennessee.'”

At the luncheon, guests were able to see C4K’s STEM lab and other features at the facility.

To learn more about C4K or to volunteer or donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.