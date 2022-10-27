JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Coalition for Kids hosted a Fall Festival Thursday with trunk or treating, carnival games and more.

Multiple community leaders such as Johnson City police officers, firefighters, East Tennessee State University cheerleaders and dance team, Milligan basketball team and more volunteered at the festival.

“This has been an event that we do every year for our kids here at Coalition For Kids. Today we have 29 trunks from people who have come out and opened up their hearts and opened up their trunks to give out candy,” said Cindy Young, director of community outreach.

Coalition for Kids saw around 800 kids this afternoon, some were dressed up in costumes and received candy and prizes.