Coalition for Kids: 18th annual Golf Classic fundraiser drives to assist families with virtual learning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Coalition for Kids will tee up on Monday for the 18th annual Golf Classic fundraiser.

The 2020 Golf Classic aims to assist children and families with virtual learning — a new reality for many due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration will launch at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Johnson City Country Club.

Each team will consist of four plays, and entry fees start at $125 per person, which includes a cart and green fees.

For more information, visit the Coalition for Kids website by CLICKING HERE.

