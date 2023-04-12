BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash involving two coal trucks that left two injured in Buchanan County.

According to VSP, two coal trucks collided on Route 460 near Route 604/Poplar Creek just before noon on Tuesday. One of the coal trucks then reportedly hit a pickup truck towing a trailer, and an SUV was also damaged by debris from the crash.

Both drivers of the coal trucks were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of ‘serious, but non-life threatening injuries,’ said VSP.

The crash remains under investigation. More details are expected to be released by the VSP later.