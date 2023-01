DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolter operator at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County.

The injured miner was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center and “was responsive,” according to the department.

No other information about the accident has been released.