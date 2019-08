GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Cambrian Coal Group will hold a job fair in Grundy later this month.

The event will take place Wednesday, August 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Booth Center.

The company is looking to hire miners for its surface mine in Hurley, Va. and underground mine in Kentucky.

