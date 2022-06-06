JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the founders of The Beach Boys will be in Johnson City in September.

A release from the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts states that “surf rock legend” Brian Wilson will perform on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall along with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Wilson started his musical career as a teenager with The Beach Boys, who released hits such as “I Get Around,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations.”

As a solo artist, Wilson released 11 albums and won 2 Grammy awards. He is also a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of The Beach Boys.

“Brian Wilson’s music spans across multiple generations, everyone knows a song from the Beach Boys,” Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, said in the release. “Be sure to grab your tickets to see this living legend right here in Johnson City at the ETSU Martin Center!”

Tickets to the event will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets online, click here or call the box office at 423-439-2787.