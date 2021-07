KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport announced the closure of a local park due to a Domtar expansion project.

Cloud Park will close on Sunday, August 1, but the city said that the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park will remain open with parking available at the Greenbelt Cloud Park Trail Head.

For more information, call 423-229-9381 or visit the Kingsport Parks and Recreation website for additional parks.