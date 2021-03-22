Clintwood VFD: Trash burn leads to brush fire in Dickenson County Sunday

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A burn of trash and old furniture led to a brush fire on Sunday in Southwest Virginia.

According to a post from the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews were called to a brush fire on Scenic Lane off Big Smith Ridge around 4:07 p.m.

Firefighters learned that a person had been “burning rubbish and old furniture.”

The fire had gotten out of control before anyone notified 911, according to the post.

The post says the Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

The Virginia Department of Forestry arrived on the scene and took control of the fire.

Crews were cleared from the scene at 6:10 p.m.

Charges are pending against the person responsible for the fire, according to Clintwood VFD.

Clintwood VFD asks Virginians to remember that open air burning is banned before 4 p.m. from February 15 – April 30. If you are burning after 4 p.m. and begin to fear it is getting out of control, call 911 immediately.