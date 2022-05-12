CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

A post from the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department states that shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were called to a crash with entrapment on Rush Creek Road.

Photo: Clintwood VFD

Photo: Clintwood VFD

When responders arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road, gone over an embankment and hit a tree.

Once the vehicle was secured, crews began extracting a person inside. A nearby bridge was secured for a responding helicopter.

The fire department reports one person was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries.