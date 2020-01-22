Clintwood VFD: Dickenson County mobile home fire contained to single building

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crews were out in 16-degree weather on Tuesday night battling a mobile home fire in Dickenson County, Virginia.

Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department says they were called to the home on DC Caney Ridge Road around 8:00 p.m.Tuesday night.

By the time firefighters arrived, 70% of the single-wide was involved.

A neighboring trailer and a vehicle were also facing exposure.

The department posted on Facebook saying that the fire was contained to the one home.

CVFD told News Channel 11 no injuries were reported at the fire.

The home was destroyed and is deemed a total loss, according to CVFD.

CVFD said Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department and Haysi Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with water supply and manpower at the fire.