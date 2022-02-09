Clintwood Food City struck by large boulder

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A Clintwood Food City suffered damage when a large boulder fell from a hillside and struck the rear of the building, according to a Facebook post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department.

There was no threat of a building collapse as the wall that was struck was not load-bearing, according to the fire department.

Food City has since been in contact with someone to make repairs and remove the boulder as well as the county building inspector to inspect the damage.

The fire department was alerted to the incident at 3:51 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 4:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.