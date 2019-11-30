Clinch School in Hawkins Co. to remain on 4-day a week schedule

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials in Hawkins County say Clinch K through 12 School will remain on a 4-day a week schedule.

During this month’s Board of Education meeting, members voted to have the school stay on the schedule until December 19, that’s when the school semester ends. They’re expecting to have the regular 5-day schedule back in place for the new semester.

The school is closed one day a week due to ongoing construction work following a landslide that happened earlier this year.

Just this week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced both lanes of State Route 66 in the county reopened to traffic.

State Route 70, also affected by a landslide, is expected to reopen next week.