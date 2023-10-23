MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Commission unanimously appointed Clifton Worley as the interim sheriff during a Special Called meeting Monday evening.

Worley being sworn in on Monday night as interim sheriff

Worley has been the acting sheriff since the late Sheriff Eddie Tester’s untimely passing in August.

County officials said two applicants who met all state requirements were considered for the interim position, and commissioners selected Worley for the job.

Worley will serve as Johnson County’s Interim Sheriff until the general election in August 2024.