Click it or Ticket: Greene County Sheriff’s Department to increase seatbelt enforcement

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that it will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 in an effort to emphasize the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

GSCO will increase seatbelt enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide campaign Click it or Ticket.

“During the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” said Sheriff Wesley Holt. “By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”

NHTSA reports that in 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled vehicle occupants killed in the United States.