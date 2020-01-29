Clemency denied for woman convicted of attempting to murder husband

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman who is serving time in prison for attempting to murder her husband was denied clemency at a hearing on Wednesday.

In a unanimous vote, seven Tennessee Board of Parole members voted against Misty Addair’s clemency request.

Investigators say Addair first tried to poison her husband with rat poison before shooting him six years ago, leaving him paralyzed.

At the hearing, Addair said she was not trying to kill her husband but wanted to tone down his alleged aggressive behavior. She said he never physically harmed her.

The husband, John Addair, said he supported her potential release so that she could take care of him instead of his aging mother.

Misty Addair is serving a 15-year sentence and will be eligible for parole in June 2026.