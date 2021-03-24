Clearing Land: Officials host groundbreaking celebration at Bristol Business Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services held a groundbreaking Wednesday morning to celebrate the potential for future development at Bristol Business Park.

There will soon be “pad-ready” sites that will be used for a “wide array of business and industrial uses,” according to Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah.

Grants from the state of Tennessee and the TVA helped make this project possible.

Photo: WJHL

In a release Wednesday, officials said the grants will be used, “for the clearing, grading, and seeding of two separate sites totaling approximately 22 acres to accommodate a 35,000-square foot building and up to a 200,000-square-foot building.”

“We are excited to join our economic development partners, both here locally and at the state level, in preparing additional sites within the Bristol Business Park for a wide array of business and industrial uses,” said Bristol, Tenn. City Manager Bill Sorah added in Wednesday’s release.

According to BTES, a complete infrastructure system is already installed at the Business Park.

This includes a roadway, water, sewer, storm drainage, electrical and fiber optic.

BTES and the City of Bristol Tennessee are working in partnership with TDOT, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and the TVA.

You can watch the entire groundbreaking video on our WJHL Facebook page below.