Cleanup underway in Russell Co. after 150 gallons of diesel leak

by: News Channel 11 Staff

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Cleanup efforts are underway after 150 gallons of diesel fuel leaked in Russell County, Virginia.

EMA Director Jess Powers said a ruptured coal truck saddle tank leaked fuel for nearly four miles between the communities of St. Paul and Dante on Monday morning.

The leak started on Route 63 in St. Paul to Spout Springs Road near Hamlin. Fuel also leaked into Lick Creek.

No injuries have been reported.

Surrounding utilities were advised of possible diesel-contaminated water entering their treatment facilities.

Crews expect to have the entire spill cleaned up by Friday.

