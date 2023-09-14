Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Stormwater Divison and Keep Kingsport Beautiful are hosting clean-up events for two city creeks.

A Madd Branch clean-up will take place on Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Sullivan County Health Department (Wilcox Drive and Dale Street) and wear waders or muck boots.

A Reedy Creek clean-up is set for Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Holston Valley Trailhead. The clean-up is a kayak clean-up sponsored by Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts, attendees are asked to bring their own kayak.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For more information, call 423-229-9325.