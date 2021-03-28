Clean-up efforts underway across the Tri-Cities following weekend storms

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Severe storms included heavy rains, hail, and wind pummeled the Tri-Cities area over the weekend, leading to flooding and even displacing people.

Early Sunday morning, The Kingsport Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team evacuated 4 families from the Honeycutt Apartments off of West Carters Valley Road.

Elsewhere, people are waiting for the water to drain and looking for long-term solutions.

“They’ve done work in Meadowview and cleaned the streams and all that down through there, but it didn’t help. Not this time,” said homeowner Scott Bishop

In Carter County, homeowner Young says she is used to seeing flooding.

“Been living here about 50 or 60 years and about every time it come a storm, but this one is the worst. I guess because it’s filling up, water just comes over on me,” Young said.

All across the region barricades were installed and police stood guard of flooded roads to keep people from driving through the waters.