HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kayla Clawson has been named Hampton High School’s new Principal.

A release from Carter County Schools said Clawson will serve as Hampton’s principal for the 2023-24 school year and is currently serving as principal at Keenburg Elementary.

Clawson has a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Milligan College and a Master’s in secondary education from ETSU. She also holds an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Clawson previously taught at Science Hill and Unaka High Schools, according to Carter County Schools. Clawson is looking forward to serving Hampton High School students and the Bulldog community, the release said.