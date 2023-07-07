BRISTOL (WJHL) — Both city and state lawmakers are hoping a new report will eventually lead to passenger rail service in the Tri-Cities.

A state report shows five potential routes through Tennessee. One of those routes would go from Chattanooga to Knoxville, and then pass through Bristol.

State Rep. John Crawford (R-Kingsport/Bristol) said passenger rail service is something other lawmakers believe would be beneficial.

“That would help everyone in the community,” said Crawford.

Bristol, Virginia City Councilman Anthony Farnum said that having a stop in Bristol could also be beneficial to local businesses.

“It’ll be great to have visitors coming to our town. Obviously, we have the Hard Rock Casino here in Bristol, so lots of visitors are coming already and this will just make it easier to get to Bristol,” Farnum said.

Rep. Crawford echoed Farnum’s comment, saying it could also help attract people to other events in the area. However, it would take years before everything is completed.

“If it was approved today, you know, it would still take probably several years to get everything in order,” Crawford said. “To get the infrastructure done, plan the routes, the timing. There’s a lot of integral parts.”