City on verge of major decisions regarding public gatherings, tourism industry preps for unknown

(WJHL) – Early Thursday, Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said area venues hadn’t reported any cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR races, including those slated for April 4 and 5 in Bristol, were still on, fans and all.

Seven hours later, a local city official was talking about likely cancellations of everything from Freedom Hall events to indoor events for seniors and youth and even outdoor gatherings.

In between, major events nationwide were cancelled, NASCAR announced its next two weekends would include races with no fans present and most area colleges and universities transitioned to online instruction.

“We have not had anyone speak to me specifically about canceling our events locally,” Phelps said shortly before 10 a.m. “Obviously that’s a concern and it’s something that people are going to look at from day to day. It’s a very difficult decision. We don’t know if the impact of the virus will spread or if it’s going to become more contained.”

By 4:30 p.m., reports of people testing positive had ballooned and Johnson City Assistant City Manager Charles Stahl said the city hoped to make an announcement by Friday afternoon regarding its approach to public gatherings.

“We’re looking very seriously at what do we need to do to modify, delay or even cancel events at Freedom Hall and for what period of time,” Stahl said with respect to the city’s largest indoor venue. Freedom Hall has nine events scheduled through May.

Stahl added that the city’s also looking at setting an initial policy — subject to adjustments as public health recommendations change — for activities at Memorial Park Community Center, the Johnson City Senior Center and even outdoor sports leagues.

City leaders are taking cues from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), whose regional arm’s spokeswoman provided this statement Thursday afternoon: “TDH is unable to advise on the decision to cancel individual events, but can provide the following guidance: As social distancing is recommended to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, events that would involve participants being in closer proximity than 3-6 feet of one another or those that would be held in a relatively small airspace (e.g. a school bus or small conference room) should be cancelled.”

That seems clear enough to suggest strong measures once the city announces its policy.

“Hopefully by tomorrow afternoon we can have a public statement on what changes are forthcoming regarding our programming and events,” Stahl said.

NETTA’s Phelps said her constituents are preparing for any eventuality, but acknowledged a cancelled Bristol spring race, or even one with no fans, would be a major blow to Northeast Tennessee’s $877 million tourism industry.

“Obviously it’s one of our largest attractions in the area and we depend heavily upon them,” Phelps said of BMS. “It would be a huge concern if a large event like that was canceled but I know that they’re on top of it and they’re going to take care of it and obviously they’ll follow suit with how NASCAR instructs them to do.”

That said, Phelps added that the industry is a resilient one. “People will be itching to get out of the house I guarantee once things have calmed down, so we’re one of those industries that, we’re prepared and we bounce back quickly and we’ll be ready to welcome guests when that time happens.”

In fact, Phelps said, Wednesday had produced several calls from people whose international plans had been canceled and who wanted a potential getaway closer to home.

“That’s been a surprising benefit of this, where we can excel and make sure that people are still having a good time and still get to travel and they’re still close to home,” Phelps said.

“We’ll be diligent in helping them out and making sure that they’re having a good time when they’re here.”

Of course, that was at 10 a.m., and everyone learned Thursday what a difference a few hours can make.