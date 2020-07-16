City officials: Three Bristol, Va. police officers test positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — According to a press release from Bristol, Va. City Manager Randall Eads, the Bristol City Hall and Police Department will be closed on July 17 following three officers testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The three officers are doing well, and they are all showing mild symptoms, according to the release.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department will still respond to calls, and the 911 dispatch will continue to operate.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 in the area, said the release, all Parks & Recreation activities will be suspended for the next two weeks. The Sugar Hollow Park campground and picnic area will remain open over the weekend, but will close for two weeks beginning on Monday, July 20.

